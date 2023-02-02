Hindalco Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 466.1, down 0.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.08% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% slide in NIFTY and a 3.51% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 466.1, down 0.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17551.05. The Sensex is at 59671.74, down 0.06%.Hindalco Industries Ltd has eased around 2.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 12.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6177.05, down 3.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 468.1, down 0.22% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd tumbled 9.08% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% slide in NIFTY and a 3.51% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 20.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)