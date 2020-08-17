Hindalco Industries Ltd stays in demand

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 188.9, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.28% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.01% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 188.9, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 11204. The Sensex is at 37933.32, up 0.15%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 17.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2405.8, up 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 147.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 177.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 189.5, up 2.43% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 4.28% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.01% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 62.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

