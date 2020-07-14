JUST IN
Business Standard

Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.96% to Rs 34.24 crore

Net Loss of Hindoostan Mills reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.96% to Rs 34.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.36% to Rs 139.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 160.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales34.2442.78 -20 139.46160.97 -13 OPM %0.85-1.40 --0.95-2.33 - PBDT1.090 0 -0.24-3.25 93 PBT-0.33-1.84 82 -6.12-11.83 48 NP-0.33-1.88 82 -6.11-11.81 48

First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 16:49 IST

