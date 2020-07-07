Hindustan Agrigenetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Foods resumes operations at various facilities
Hindustan Motors reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Fire in HAL premises, no casualties reported
Hindustan Agrigenetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 16.23% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Hindustan Agrigenetics reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 216.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU