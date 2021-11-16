Hindustan Copper Ltd stays slippery

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 125.05, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.37% in last one year as compared to a 40.69% rally in NIFTY and a 104.36% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.05, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 18112.65. The Sensex is at 60709.38, down 0.02%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has lost around 16.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5624.3, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 65.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

