Volumes spurt at Hikal Ltd counter

Hikal Ltd registered volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27589 shares
Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 May 2022.
Hikal Ltd registered volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27589 shares. The stock rose 4.55% to Rs.441.00. Volumes stood at 66576 shares in the last session.
Intellect Design Arena Ltd notched up volume of 50333 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21929 shares. The stock slipped 1.31% to Rs.705.60. Volumes stood at 36895 shares in the last session.
Mastek Ltd recorded volume of 11603 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5519 shares. The stock lost 5.14% to Rs.2,645.95. Volumes stood at 2898 shares in the last session.
Coforge Ltd saw volume of 22968 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11841 shares. The stock dropped 10.00% to Rs.3,755.10. Volumes stood at 5301 shares in the last session.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd notched up volume of 35108 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20336 shares. The stock rose 0.08% to Rs.254.15. Volumes stood at 22160 shares in the last session.
