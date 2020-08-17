JUST IN
Financials shares ease
Business Standard

Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 0.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 238.23 crore

Net profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 0.41% to Rs 91.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 238.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 197.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales238.23197.39 21 OPM %47.0551.91 -PBDT124.93118.45 5 PBT117.87112.95 4 NP91.5291.90 0

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 14:12 IST

