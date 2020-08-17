Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 0.41% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 0.86% in the March 2020 quarter
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 132.47% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 143.66% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 238.23 croreNet profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 0.41% to Rs 91.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 238.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 197.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales238.23197.39 21 OPM %47.0551.91 -PBDT124.93118.45 5 PBT117.87112.95 4 NP91.5291.90 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU