Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 0.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 0.41% to Rs 91.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 238.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 197.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.238.23197.3947.0551.91124.93118.45117.87112.9591.5291.90

