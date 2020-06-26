Lotus Chocolate Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 15.10 croreNet loss of Lotus Chocolate Company reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 15.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.83% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 69.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.1016.02 -6 69.8965.69 6 OPM %0.795.68 -2.323.06 - PBDT0.010.90 -99 1.421.86 -24 PBT-0.150.74 PL 0.771.21 -36 NP-0.040.86 PL 0.881.33 -34
