Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slips 2.46%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell 2.46% today to trade at Rs 250.05. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.47% to quote at 20622.75. The index is up 0.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd decreased 2.28% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 1.84% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 10.02 % over last one year compared to the 1.55% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 1.67% over last one month compared to 0.3% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.73% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 37210 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 332.4 on 20 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 200 on 20 Oct 2022.

