Hindustan Unilever Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2168, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.69% in last one year as compared to a 14.5% rally in NIFTY and a 8.54% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2168, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.38% on the day, quoting at 16635.4. The Sensex is at 55781.06, up 2.29%.Hindustan Unilever Ltd has eased around 5.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34735.15, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2173.8, down 0.17% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumped 1.69% in last one year as compared to a 14.5% rally in NIFTY and a 8.54% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 58.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

