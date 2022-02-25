Vedanta jumps after CRISIL upgrades long-term rating to 'AA'

Vedanta surged 6.14% to Rs 358.65 after CRISIL Ratings upgraded its rating on the long-term bank facilities and debt instruments of the company to 'CRISIL AA' from 'CRISIL AA-'.

The credit rating agency has revised the outlook on the long-term debt to 'Stable' from 'Positive'.

It has reaffirmed the short-term rating on Vedanta's bank facilities and commercial paper at 'CRISIL A1+'.

CRISIL said that the rating action factors in stronger-than-expected operating profitability, driven by elevated commodity prices during fiscal 2022, volume growth across businesses, and sustained cost efficiency, especially in the aluminium business.

EBITDA is thus, likely to be higher than expected, at over Rs 44,000 crore in fiscal 2022 (vis-vis around Rs 27,500 crore in fiscal 2021), and over Rs 40,000 crore in fiscal 2023, and aid improvement in free cash flow and return on capital employed over the medium term.

Further, the management is expected to utilize the cash accruals to reduce the outstanding consolidated debt and improve resilience to a decline in commodity prices.

Strong improvement in operating accrual and expected reduction in outstanding consolidated gross and net debt, should help net leverage drop to 2.2-2.3 times as of 31 March 2022, and to sustain below 2.5 times thereafter (net leverage was 3.1 times as of 31 March 2021).

Vedanta has diversified operations across metals, mining, power, and oil and gas.

On a consolidated basis, the diversified natural resources firm's net profit rose 26% to Rs 4,164 crore on 50% increase in net sales to Rs 33,697 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

