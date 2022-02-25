Responsive Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Astra Microwave Products Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and RBL Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2022.

Responsive Industries Ltd soared 12.42% to Rs 186.95 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 69071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52867 shares in the past one month.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd surged 12.31% to Rs 199.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41428 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18396 shares in the past one month.

NBCC (India) Ltd spiked 11.32% to Rs 38.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd spurt 10.99% to Rs 123.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd gained 10.35% to Rs 134.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

