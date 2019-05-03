Hindustan Zinc standalone net profit declines 19.68% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 12.80% to Rs 5384.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Zinc declined 19.68% to Rs 2012.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2505.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.80% to Rs 5384.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6174.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.23% to Rs 7956.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9276.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.66% to Rs 20834.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22084.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5384.006174.00 -13 20834.0022084.00 -6 OPM %51.8058.63 -51.2155.57 - PBDT3277.004061.00 -19 12339.0013740.00 -10 PBT2724.003602.00 -24 10456.0012257.00 -15 NP2012.002505.00 -20 7956.009276.00 -14
