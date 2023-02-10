GE T&D India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.74 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.04% to Rs 776.60 crore

Net profit of GE T&D India reported to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.04% to Rs 776.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 914.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.776.60914.085.903.2027.3516.6213.470.424.74-0.10

