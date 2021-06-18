HMT announces change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Heavy Electricals announces change in directorate
IIT BHU and ballistic expert Jeetendra Kochar joins hand to develop technology for key government defence projects
HMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.97 crore in the December 2020 quarter
MX Player, AXE, Mindshare partner for interactive short film 'The Right Click'
Solitaire Machine Tools reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2021 quarter
-
With effect from 18 June 2021HMT announced the appointment of Jeetendra Singh, Joint Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry has been appointed as Part-time Official Director on the Board of HMT w.e.f. 18 June 2021 in place of Sujata Sharma, Sr. Economic Advisor, Department of Heavy Industry (who ceased to be Director on the Board w.e.f. 18 June 2021).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU