Housing & Urban Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 26.90% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 8.62% in the September 2018 quarter
Housing & Urban Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 6.24% in the September 2018 quarter
Housing Development Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 53.74% in the June 2018 quarter
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 42.53% in the June 2018 quarter
HUDCO Q3 profit up 27% to Rs 328 cr
-
Sales rise 21.88% to Rs 1310.53 croreNet profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 26.90% to Rs 328.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 258.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.88% to Rs 1310.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1075.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1310.531075.29 22 OPM %92.0885.75 -PBDT535.70384.95 39 PBT534.39383.38 39 NP328.26258.68 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU