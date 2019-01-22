JUST IN
Housing & Urban Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 26.90% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 21.88% to Rs 1310.53 crore

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 26.90% to Rs 328.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 258.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.88% to Rs 1310.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1075.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1310.531075.29 22 OPM %92.0885.75 -PBDT535.70384.95 39 PBT534.39383.38 39 NP328.26258.68 27

