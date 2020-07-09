HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 79.87% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 39.82% to Rs 212.16 croreNet profit of HPL Electric & Power declined 79.87% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.82% to Rs 212.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 352.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.08% to Rs 21.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.71% to Rs 976.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1158.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales212.16352.52 -40 976.511158.47 -16 OPM %12.7211.56 -12.7911.53 - PBDT13.2128.78 -54 68.0480.08 -15 PBT3.9020.16 -81 30.6248.04 -36 NP2.5212.52 -80 21.7732.53 -33
