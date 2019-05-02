MRF standalone net profit declines 14.91% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.20% to Rs 4073.45 croreNet profit of MRF declined 14.91% to Rs 293.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 345.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 4073.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3835.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.42% to Rs 1096.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1092.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 15837.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14775.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4073.453835.50 6 15837.0014775.90 7 OPM %14.0217.11 -14.1815.05 - PBDT623.39700.57 -11 2415.162307.25 5 PBT408.83513.86 -20 1608.891601.91 0 NP293.83345.32 -15 1096.871092.28 0
