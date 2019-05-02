MRF standalone net profit declines 14.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.20% to Rs 4073.45 crore

Net profit of declined 14.91% to Rs 293.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 345.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 4073.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3835.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.42% to Rs 1096.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1092.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 15837.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14775.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

4073.453835.5015837.0014775.9014.0217.1114.1815.05623.39700.572415.162307.25408.83513.861608.891601.91293.83345.321096.871092.28

