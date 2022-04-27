Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC records PAT of Rs 158-cr in Q4

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reported 1.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 158.5 crore on a 3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 323.5 crore in in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 209.3 crore, up by 1% from Rs 207.7 crore recorded in Q4 FY21.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

As of March 31, 2022, the AMC was the 4th largest asset management company in India and the largest non-bank affiliated AMC with quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) of Rs 2,95,800 crore (up 10% YoY).

Equity mutual fund QAAUM increased by 25% YoY to Rs 1,21,000 crore in Q4 FY22. Equity MF mix is at 40.9% for Q4 FY22. Fixed Income QAAUM in Q4 FY22 was Rs 1,74,800 crore.

Individual monthly average assets under management (MAAUM) has increased by 9% YoY to Rs 1,38,000 crore for March 2022. The individual mix is at 47.8% of the total AUM. Institutional MAAUM for March 2022 was Rs 1,50,600 crore (up 5% YoY).

The asset manager recorded a 28% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 672.8 crore on a 21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,293 crore in FY22 over FY21.

The company has declared a total dividend of Rs 11.45 per share for FY22 (interim dividend of Rs 5.60 per share & proposed a final dividend of Rs 5.85 per share).

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC) is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. Apart from being the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, it also operates multiple alternate strategies including portfolio management services, real estate investments and alternative investment funds.

