Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 82.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 3942.60 crore

Net profit of Zydus Lifesciences declined 82.60% to Rs 522.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3002.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 3942.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3662.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

