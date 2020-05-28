ICICI Bank Ltd adds to latest gains

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 322.9, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.72% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% fall in NIFTY and a 38.82% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 322.9, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. ICICI Bank Ltd has dropped around 12.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18710.55, up 2.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 416.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 531.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 322.8, up 1.27% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is down 23.72% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% fall in NIFTY and a 38.82% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 26.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)