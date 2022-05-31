ICICI Bank Ltd soars 0.36%, gains for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 751.2, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.55% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 1.08% jump in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 751.2, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 16635.1. The Sensex is at 55716.69, down 0.37%. ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 1.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35826.95, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 124.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 751.3, up 0.23% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 15.55% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 1.08% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 22.3 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)