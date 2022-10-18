JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Capacit'e Infraprojects gains on bagging order worth Rs 151 crore

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 41.87% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 30.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.94% to Rs 455.75 crore

Net profit of ICICI Home Finance Company rose 30.91% to Rs 60.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 455.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 379.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales455.75379.98 20 OPM %67.5572.80 -PBDT84.6263.66 33 PBT78.1857.29 36 NP60.3146.07 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 14:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU