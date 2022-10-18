ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 30.91% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 19.94% to Rs 455.75 croreNet profit of ICICI Home Finance Company rose 30.91% to Rs 60.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 455.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 379.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales455.75379.98 20 OPM %67.5572.80 -PBDT84.6263.66 33 PBT78.1857.29 36 NP60.3146.07 31
