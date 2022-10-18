ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 30.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.94% to Rs 455.75 crore

Net profit of ICICI Home Finance Company rose 30.91% to Rs 60.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.94% to Rs 455.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 379.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.455.75379.9867.5572.8084.6263.6678.1857.2960.3146.07

