ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1084.5, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% slide in NIFTY and a 5.33% slide in the Nifty Energy.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1084.5, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 17133. The Sensex is at 58181.08, up 0.18%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 0.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17806.8, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1088.7, up 0.14% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is down 13.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% slide in NIFTY and a 5.33% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 33.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)