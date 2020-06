IDBI Bank announces change in govt. nominee director

With effect from 08 June 2020

IDBI Bank announced that Central Government has nominated Anshuman Sharma, Director, Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services on the Board of IDBI Bank, vice Sudhir Shyam with immediate effect and until further orders. Sudhir Shyam has, hence, ceased to be Government Nominee Director w.e.f. 08 June 2020.

