IDBI Bank announces change in govt. nominee director

-
ALSO READ
Federal Bank gains on plan to hike stake in life insurance JV
IDBI Bank shares jump over 8 pc on fundraising plans
IDBI Federal Life Insurance reports Rs 148 cr profit for FY20
IDBI Bank jumps after board OKs paring stake in life insurance arm
IDBI Bank climbs on plan sell up to 49% stakes in 2 subsidiaries
-
With effect from 08 June 2020IDBI Bank announced that Central Government has nominated Anshuman Sharma, Director, Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services on the Board of IDBI Bank, vice Sudhir Shyam with immediate effect and until further orders. Sudhir Shyam has, hence, ceased to be Government Nominee Director w.e.f. 08 June 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU