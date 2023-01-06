Volumes soar at Exide Industries Ltd counter

Exide Industries Ltd clocked volume of 3.31 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares

Divis Laboratories Ltd, Astral Ltd, ABB India Ltd, MRF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 January 2023.

Exide Industries Ltd clocked volume of 3.31 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.30% to Rs.180.05. Volumes stood at 87232 shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 21229 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10206 shares. The stock slipped 0.18% to Rs.3,453.25. Volumes stood at 4464 shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd recorded volume of 28994 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16798 shares. The stock gained 3.04% to Rs.2,072.00. Volumes stood at 13212 shares in the last session.

ABB India Ltd notched up volume of 70789 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42042 shares. The stock rose 0.53% to Rs.2,821.05. Volumes stood at 3.26 lakh shares in the last session.

MRF Ltd saw volume of 396 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 241 shares. The stock increased 0.87% to Rs.92,078.10. Volumes stood at 474 shares in the last session.

