IDFC First Bank gains after divesting stake in ARCIL

was up 2.29% to 53.50 at 09:25 IST on BSE after the sold its entire approximately 8.37% stake in the share capital of (India).

The announcement was made after market hours on Wednesday, 20 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 128.58 points or 0.33% at 38,515.33

On the BSE, 2.50 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.50 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of 53.60 and a low of 52.35 so far during the day.

IDFC First Bank, has sold the entire stake of 2.71 equity shares of Rs 10 each comprising approximately 8.37% of the share capital of (India) [Arcil] pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement.

On a consolidated basis, reported net loss of Rs 1538.01 crore in Q3 December 2018 as compared with net profit of Rs 146.11 crore in Q3 December 2017. Total income rose 57.82% to Rs 3968.40 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is a universal bank, offering through its nationwide branches, internet and mobile.

