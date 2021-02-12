IDFC First Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 52.7, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.85% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% jump in NIFTY and a 15.65% jump in the Nifty Bank.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.7, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 15195.5. The Sensex is at 51660.35, up 0.25%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has gained around 14.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35752.1, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 253.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 560.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 52.7, up 0.38% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is up 28.85% in last one year as compared to a 24.81% jump in NIFTY and a 15.65% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 75.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

