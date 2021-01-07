Volumes soar at IDFC Ltd counter

IDFC Ltd recorded volume of 875.42 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 112.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.77 lakh shares

Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 January 2021.

IDFC Ltd recorded volume of 875.42 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 112.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.67% to Rs.41.95. Volumes stood at 5.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd notched up volume of 32437 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9232 shares. The stock rose 7.05% to Rs.419.00. Volumes stood at 3897 shares in the last session.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 4.39 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.23% to Rs.2,695.10. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd registered volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34987 shares. The stock rose 0.30% to Rs.1,109.90. Volumes stood at 83360 shares in the last session.

Bharat Forge Ltd recorded volume of 2.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77452 shares. The stock gained 7.04% to Rs.586.80. Volumes stood at 77222 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)