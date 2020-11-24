Future Retail Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2020.

Future Retail Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 86.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 61718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd surged 9.97% to Rs 99.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3905 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53041 shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd spiked 9.08% to Rs 311.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28947 shares in the past one month.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd exploded 8.10% to Rs 201.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31827 shares in the past one month.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd gained 6.29% to Rs 398.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

