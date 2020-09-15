Vinati Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd and Trent Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2020.

Vinati Organics Ltd soared 12.03% to Rs 1221 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 51679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20673 shares in the past one month.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 10.44% to Rs 916.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 97951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20901 shares in the past one month.

IFB Industries Ltd surged 9.67% to Rs 637.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24165 shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd gained 6.68% to Rs 41.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trent Ltd spurt 6.06% to Rs 737. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32377 shares in the past one month.

