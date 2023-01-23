IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 25.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.82% to Rs 342.02 croreNet profit of IIFL Securities declined 25.14% to Rs 64.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 342.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 335.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales342.02335.91 2 OPM %33.8140.83 -PBDT102.21129.85 -21 PBT85.05113.42 -25 NP64.5386.20 -25
