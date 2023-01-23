IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 25.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.82% to Rs 342.02 crore

Net profit of IIFL Securities declined 25.14% to Rs 64.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 342.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 335.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.342.02335.9133.8140.83102.21129.8585.05113.4264.5386.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)