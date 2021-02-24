Energy shares rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 79.99 points or 1.27% at 6360.72 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Coal India Ltd (up 5.11%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 3.48%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 2.47%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.96%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.77%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.39%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.24%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.15%), and Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.04%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 2.13%), moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 214.91 or 0.43% at 49966.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.75 points or 0.47% at 14776.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 165.91 points or 0.84% at 19972.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.17 points or 0.6% at 6693.78.

On BSE,1523 shares were trading in green, 638 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

