IMP Powers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.97 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 69.25% to Rs 51.53 croreNet loss of IMP Powers reported to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.25% to Rs 51.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 167.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.63% to Rs 266.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 414.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales51.53167.59 -69 266.67414.26 -36 OPM %0.647.12 -6.369.26 - PBDT-8.093.91 PL -14.159.52 PL PBT-9.902.25 PL -21.422.95 PL NP-2.971.58 PL -14.242.05 PL
