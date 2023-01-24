Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 43.01% to Rs 10.92 croreNet loss of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 43.01% to Rs 10.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.9219.16 -43 OPM %-9.719.39 -PBDT-0.751.54 PL PBT-1.600.80 PL NP-1.180.64 PL
