JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex ends almost flat; Nifty ends below 18,150
Business Standard

Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 43.01% to Rs 10.92 crore

Net loss of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 43.01% to Rs 10.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.9219.16 -43 OPM %-9.719.39 -PBDT-0.751.54 PL PBT-1.600.80 PL NP-1.180.64 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 17:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU