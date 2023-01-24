Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 43.01% to Rs 10.92 crore

Net loss of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 43.01% to Rs 10.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.9219.16-9.719.39-0.751.54-1.600.80-1.180.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)