TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 21.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 8066.13 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 21.45% to Rs 300.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 247.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 8066.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6597.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8066.136597.35 22 OPM %12.5311.67 -PBDT680.46549.51 24 PBT464.55359.73 29 NP300.89247.75 21

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 17:11 IST

