TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 21.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 21.45% to Rs 300.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 247.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 8066.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6597.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8066.136597.3512.5311.67680.46549.51464.55359.73300.89247.75

