Lyka Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.92% to Rs 15.07 crore

Net loss of Lyka Labs reported to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.92% to Rs 15.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 60.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.22% to Rs 61.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.0723.89 -37 61.4270.78 -13 OPM %1.99-4.14 --5.98-2.67 - PBDT-4.10-3.14 -31 -20.65-6.97 -196 PBT-6.14-4.03 -52 -28.66-14.28 -101 NP-12.327.51 PL -60.53-5.61 -979

First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 08:16 IST

