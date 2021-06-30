Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Raj Television Network Ltd, AVT Natural Products Ltd, Mehai Technology Ltd and Aries Agro Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 June 2021.

Raj Television Network Ltd, AVT Natural Products Ltd, Mehai Technology Ltd and Aries Agro Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 June 2021.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd lost 10.77% to Rs 95.25 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raj Television Network Ltd tumbled 8.78% to Rs 49.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8445 shares in the past one month.

AVT Natural Products Ltd crashed 8.32% to Rs 70.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45850 shares in the past one month.

Mehai Technology Ltd corrected 8.14% to Rs 54.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3672 shares in the past one month.

Aries Agro Ltd plummeted 7.86% to Rs 133.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97421 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)