Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 19.29 points or 0.77% at 2481.6 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), BF Utilities Ltd (down 2.47%),Adani Power Ltd (down 2.14%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.01%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 1.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.18%), CESC Ltd (down 1.13%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.06%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 1%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.7%).

On the other hand, Reliance Power Ltd (up 5%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.93%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.12%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 125.45 or 0.24% at 52675.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.4 points or 0.22% at 15782.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 159.74 points or 0.64% at 25252.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.47 points or 0.4% at 7853.02.

On BSE,1840 shares were trading in green, 1285 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

