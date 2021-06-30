Volumes soar at Uflex Ltd counter

Uflex Ltd clocked volume of 70.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 53.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares

La Opala RG Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 June 2021.

Uflex Ltd clocked volume of 70.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 53.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 17.71% to Rs.562.00. Volumes stood at 1.96 lakh shares in the last session.

La Opala RG Ltd notched up volume of 17.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.38% to Rs.280.00. Volumes stood at 51107 shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd clocked volume of 86.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.82% to Rs.296.10. Volumes stood at 30.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd clocked volume of 27.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.64% to Rs.111.00. Volumes stood at 2.31 lakh shares in the last session.

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23849 shares. The stock increased 4.93% to Rs.1,895.00. Volumes stood at 7422 shares in the last session.

