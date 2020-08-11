DFM Foods standalone net profit rises 4.85% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 10.01% to Rs 114.93 crore

Net profit of DFM Foods rose 4.85% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.01% to Rs 114.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 127.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales114.93127.72 -10 OPM %12.8712.56 -PBDT13.7114.57 -6 PBT10.5711.82 -11 NP8.007.63 5

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 08:54 IST

