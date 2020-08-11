DFM Foods standalone net profit rises 4.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.01% to Rs 114.93 crore

Net profit of DFM Foods rose 4.85% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.01% to Rs 114.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 127.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.114.93127.7212.8712.5613.7114.5710.5711.828.007.63

