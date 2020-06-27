Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.78% to Rs 35.39 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber declined 3.66% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.78% to Rs 35.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.64% to Rs 13.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 186.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

35.3942.02186.77168.725.003.288.637.073.102.9820.4516.722.162.2116.7113.581.841.9113.2810.57

