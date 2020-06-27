Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.78% to Rs 35.39 croreNet profit of Indag Rubber declined 3.66% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.78% to Rs 35.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.64% to Rs 13.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 186.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales35.3942.02 -16 186.77168.72 11 OPM %5.003.28 -8.637.07 - PBDT3.102.98 4 20.4516.72 22 PBT2.162.21 -2 16.7113.58 23 NP1.841.91 -4 13.2810.57 26
