Rupa & Company standalone net profit declines 85.31% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.07% to Rs 176.01 crore

Net profit of Rupa & Company declined 85.31% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.07% to Rs 176.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 391.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.24% to Rs 80.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.05% to Rs 937.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1103.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

176.01391.70937.441103.476.8514.7813.2915.4010.0754.60117.72158.576.8351.20102.04145.404.7732.4780.0793.37

