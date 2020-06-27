Rupa & Company standalone net profit declines 85.31% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 55.07% to Rs 176.01 croreNet profit of Rupa & Company declined 85.31% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.07% to Rs 176.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 391.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.24% to Rs 80.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.05% to Rs 937.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1103.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales176.01391.70 -55 937.441103.47 -15 OPM %6.8514.78 -13.2915.40 - PBDT10.0754.60 -82 117.72158.57 -26 PBT6.8351.20 -87 102.04145.40 -30 NP4.7732.47 -85 80.0793.37 -14
