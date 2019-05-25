Indergiri Finance standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 58.33% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Indergiri Finance rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 58.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.190.12 58 0.450.45 0 OPM %42.1116.67 -8.8915.56 - PBDT0.080.02 300 0.040.07 -43 PBT0.080.02 300 0.040.07 -43 NP0.080.02 300 0.030.05 -40
