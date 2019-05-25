R J Shah & Company standalone net profit rises 1283.33% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 4.15 croreNet profit of R J Shah & Company rose 1283.33% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 628.95% to Rs 2.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 4.40 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.150 0 4.400 0 OPM %79.040 -65.230 - PBDT3.490.24 1354 3.960.63 529 PBT3.470.22 1477 3.850.50 670 NP2.490.18 1283 2.770.38 629
