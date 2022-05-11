India elected as chair of AAEA for 2022-24

-
The new member in the executive board now includes Russia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Taiwan and Philippines.India has been unanimously elected as the new chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA) for 2022-2024 at the recently held meeting of the executive board and General Assembly in Manila, Philippines.
The Election Commission of India's three-member delegation headed by deputy election commissioner Nitesh Vyas, along with CEO Manipur Rajesh Agrawal and CEO Rajasthan Praveen Gupta, attended the executive board meeting in Manila.
The mission of the AAEA is to provide a non-partisan forum in the Asian region for sharing experiences and best practices among election authorities to discuss and act upon ways to promote open and transparent elections with the objective of supporting good governance and democracy.
