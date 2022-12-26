India Grid Trust announces cessation of director

JUST IN
With effect from 25 December 2022

IndiGrid Investment Managers announced that Rahul Asthana (DIN- 00234247), an Independent Director of the Company has completed the second term of office on 25 December 2022, thereby completing two terms as an Independent Director. Consequently, Asthana ceased to be a Director of Investment Manager of India Grid Trust with effect from 25 December 2022.

Mon, December 26 2022. 18:37 IST

