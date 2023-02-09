JUST IN
Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit rises 182.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.90% to Rs 174.17 crore

Net profit of Allied Digital Services rose 182.28% to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.90% to Rs 174.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 116.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales174.17116.97 49 OPM %17.3211.44 -PBDT30.6313.30 130 PBT26.368.75 201 NP19.286.83 182

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 16:03 IST

