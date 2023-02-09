Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit rises 182.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.90% to Rs 174.17 crore

Net profit of Allied Digital Services rose 182.28% to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.90% to Rs 174.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 116.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.174.17116.9717.3211.4430.6313.3026.368.7519.286.83

