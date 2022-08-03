India, Maldives sign 6 agreements

-
ALSO READ
Thomas Cook (India) partners with Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation
Much-needed Maldivian Honeymoon - post-Omicron
Vice Presidential Election to be held on 6th August
Jio's IAX undersea cable system to connect Maldives to India and Singapore
Counting of votes for Presidential elections to be taken up on Thursday
-
Both sides reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to strengthen linkages in areas of development partnership, trade, connectivity and P2P ties, among others.
In the joint press statement after the talks, Modi said, they reviewed projects for the construction of 4,000 social housing units in Greater Male.
Six agreements were exchanged following the delegation level talks yesterday in areas including cyber security, disaster management, and infrastructure.
The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in other Indian funded projects including the Addu Roads project, provision of water and sewerage facilities at 34 islands, and restoration of Hukuru Miskiy (Friday Mosque).
Prime Minister Modi and President Solih reviewed the progress achieved in the development partnership domain despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic challenges. India-Maldives development partnership has witnessed rapid growth in recent years and covers large infrastructure projects, community-level grant projects and capacity building programmes which are based purely on requirements of the Maldives, implemented through transparent processes and in a spirit of cooperation between the two Governments.
The High Commissioner said that development cooperation has evolved as a central pillar and large and mid level projects are being executed which are benefiting the people of Male.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU