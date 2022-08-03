India, Maldives sign 6 agreements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih held one on one level talks in New Delhi.

Both sides reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to strengthen linkages in areas of development partnership, trade, connectivity and P2P ties, among others.

In the joint press statement after the talks, Modi said, they reviewed projects for the construction of 4,000 social housing units in Greater Male.

Six agreements were exchanged following the delegation level talks yesterday in areas including cyber security, disaster management, and infrastructure.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in other Indian funded projects including the Addu Roads project, provision of water and sewerage facilities at 34 islands, and restoration of Hukuru Miskiy (Friday Mosque).

Prime Minister Modi and President Solih reviewed the progress achieved in the development partnership domain despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic challenges. India-Maldives development partnership has witnessed rapid growth in recent years and covers large infrastructure projects, community-level grant projects and capacity building programmes which are based purely on requirements of the Maldives, implemented through transparent processes and in a spirit of cooperation between the two Governments.

The High Commissioner said that development cooperation has evolved as a central pillar and large and mid level projects are being executed which are benefiting the people of Male.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)