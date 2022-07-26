Four Congress members suspended from Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday (25 July) suspended four Congress members for the rest of the monsoon session for unruly behaviour and disrupting the proceedings of the House.

The four suspended Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan, along with other opposition members, were protesting with placards and shouting slogans against price rise.

They ignored repeated warnings from the Speaker.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had warned the protesting members, including from the Congress, TMC and DMK, that those who continue to shout slogans and display placards will have to do it outside the House.

After the four Lok Sabha members of the Congress were suspended, they moved to the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the parliament grounds and raised slogans there.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)