Four Congress members suspended from Lok Sabha

-
ALSO READ
LS Speaker Om Birla to convene all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament 2022 adjourns sine die
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi appears before ED in National Herald case
Grasim Industries appoints Pavan Jain as new CFO
Birla Corporation consolidated net profit declines 55.45% in the March 2022 quarter
-
The four suspended Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan, along with other opposition members, were protesting with placards and shouting slogans against price rise.
They ignored repeated warnings from the Speaker.
Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had warned the protesting members, including from the Congress, TMC and DMK, that those who continue to shout slogans and display placards will have to do it outside the House.
After the four Lok Sabha members of the Congress were suspended, they moved to the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the parliament grounds and raised slogans there.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU